Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Several brokerages have commented on ALRN. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.62. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.