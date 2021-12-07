Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Earnings of $5.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post earnings of $5.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.66 to $6.77. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52,100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $17.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of EGLE traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,460. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

