Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

