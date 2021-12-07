Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.95. Perficient posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRFT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

PRFT opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.46. Perficient has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $153.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 227.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Perficient by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

