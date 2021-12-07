Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Vertiv posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,713,000 after buying an additional 2,005,431 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,390,000 after purchasing an additional 822,898 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,963,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,591,000 after purchasing an additional 394,542 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,018,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,265,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

