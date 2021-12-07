Zacks: Analysts Expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Antero Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,700%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,243 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,041,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,941,000 after buying an additional 1,555,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

AR traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.16. 363,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,471,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 4.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

