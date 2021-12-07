Zacks: Analysts Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. CAE reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 786,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 586,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,371,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,958,000 after purchasing an additional 269,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,341 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

