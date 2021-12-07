Zacks: Analysts Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will report $104.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.40 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $84.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $386.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $451.15 million, with estimates ranging from $450.10 million to $452.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

CNTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

CNTY stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $409.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 3.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 83.4% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 253,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 115,393 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Century Casinos by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 928,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 259,893 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 33,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.