Zacks: Analysts Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Cognex posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 157.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 628,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,652. Cognex has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.42. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.