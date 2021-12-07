Zacks: Analysts Expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP also posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EZCORP.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. 1,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,452. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.22 million, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. EZCORP has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

Read More: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.