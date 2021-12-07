Zacks: Analysts Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of OIIM opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.77. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

