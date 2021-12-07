Zacks: Analysts Expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Post -$0.69 EPS

Analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will report earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.70). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.07) to ($2.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRLD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,273. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a market cap of $692.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.44. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $95.38.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $464,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $456,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 77.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

