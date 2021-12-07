Zacks: Analysts Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to report sales of $139.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.80 million and the lowest is $136.80 million. Universal Display posted sales of $141.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $546.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $544.10 million to $551.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $653.24 million, with estimates ranging from $634.60 million to $670.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 4.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Universal Display by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.51. 540,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,529. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $139.83 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

