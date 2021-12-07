Zacks: Analysts Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will announce sales of $33.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.41 billion and the highest is $34.90 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $34.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $133.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.95 billion to $134.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $131.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $127.66 billion to $136.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,724,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,999,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $213.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

