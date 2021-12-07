Zacks: Analysts Expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to Announce $3.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will post $3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Vistra posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15,650%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vistra.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of VST stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 229,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 142,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,432 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistra (VST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.