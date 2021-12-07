Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. Artelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Artelo Biosciences.

ARTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Artelo Biosciences stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,441. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 614,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth $663,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

