Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Commvault Systems posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.47. 235,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.74. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.