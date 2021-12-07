Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages predict that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Evergy has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.05 per share, with a total value of $457,701.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 199,864 shares of company stock worth $12,761,367. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Evergy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

