Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.79 Million

Analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report $72.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.58 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $238.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $242.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $296.41 million, with estimates ranging from $295.81 million to $297.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 37.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 44,687 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

