Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.57 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post sales of $9.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.22 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $38.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $40.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $45.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

PAGP stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. Plains GP has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,311,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after buying an additional 2,282,622 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,302,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,364,000 after buying an additional 2,104,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after buying an additional 2,041,651 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,229,000 after buying an additional 1,871,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

