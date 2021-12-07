Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,748,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after buying an additional 98,454 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,523 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,123,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,078,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 65,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

VTGN traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,463. The company has a market capitalization of $359.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

