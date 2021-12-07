Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report sales of $269.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.00 million to $276.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $398.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.46. 1,306,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,622. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $70.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 28.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $379,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $207,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

