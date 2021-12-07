Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. Aspen Group reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASPU shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Aspen Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. 199,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,772. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Douglas Kass purchased 4,750 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 918,090 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 292,505 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,464,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 311,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

