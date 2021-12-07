Zacks: Brokerages Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.36. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 288.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDEV. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Shares of CDEV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 94,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $8.29.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,147,000 after acquiring an additional 346,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,250 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 985,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

