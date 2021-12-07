Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Post $0.73 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.71. Franchise Group posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 708.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

FRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the second quarter worth $10,978,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Franchise Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Franchise Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 185,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $48.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

