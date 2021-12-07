Zacks: Brokerages Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. LSI Industries posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LYTS opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $189.25 million, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

