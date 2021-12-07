Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Brokerages predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.24. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $183,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,784 shares of company stock worth $490,854. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,192,000 after acquiring an additional 471,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after buying an additional 183,058 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,401,000 after purchasing an additional 921,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,782,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,234,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,474,000 after purchasing an additional 183,321 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.