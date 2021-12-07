Zacks: Brokerages Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in O2Micro International by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after buying an additional 630,203 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OIIM stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.77. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

