Zacks: Brokerages Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. RingCentral reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.90.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,634. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 0.73. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $180.09 and a 52-week high of $449.00.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,364 shares of company stock worth $20,734,620. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 317.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 440.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

