Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Hold

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Get Anterix alerts:

Shares of ATEX stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $59.85. 53,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $66.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.61.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anterix will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 16,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $949,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 11,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $647,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,138,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,350. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 2,713.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 192,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.