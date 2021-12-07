Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) to Hold

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of APLE stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.60. 128,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,241. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,411,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,881 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,539,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 524,141 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 133,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

