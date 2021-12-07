Zacks Investment Research Downgrades British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get British Land alerts:

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded British Land from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded British Land to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. British Land has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British Land (BTLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.