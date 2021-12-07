Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) to Strong Sell

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

CHWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

Shares of Chewy stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $60.77. 4,249,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,013. Chewy has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,038.50 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chewy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 70,082 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

