Zacks Investment Research Lowers SFL (NYSE:SFL) to Hold

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. SFL has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.90.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SFL will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SFL by 206.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 901,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SFL by 489.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 894,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 133.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 536,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in SFL by 409.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 601,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 483,693 shares during the period. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

