Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup raised Sims from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SMSMY stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Sims has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.3073 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

