Zacks Investment Research Lowers Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) to Sell

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of SWBI opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $804.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 105.94% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

