Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Increased to $231.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $217.00 to $231.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $64.04 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.87.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $4,501,564. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $4,654,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $1,026,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 89.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,330,000 after purchasing an additional 185,252 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

