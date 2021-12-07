Zano One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,962.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. Zano has a total market cap of $25.84 million and $1,962.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00004709 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,044.53 or 0.99723363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00046965 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.14 or 0.00281258 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.14 or 0.00434692 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00189371 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009435 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000972 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,966,253 coins and its circulating supply is 10,936,753 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.