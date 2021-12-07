Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Sells $713,300.00 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $753,600.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $829,500.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $661,500.00.

NASDAQ ZNTL traded up $4.51 on Tuesday, hitting $75.81. 282,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.80.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

