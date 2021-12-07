Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Shares of ZD stock opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.29. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.08. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $92.67 and a 12 month high of $147.35.

In other Ziff Davis news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 436.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.