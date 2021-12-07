Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $80.64 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $843.47 million and approximately $80.64 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.00339450 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00011272 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001132 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $696.15 or 0.01365073 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,389,313,916 coins and its circulating supply is 12,097,846,763 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.