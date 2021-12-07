ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Tops $1.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $175,957.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00057796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,370.08 or 0.08490879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00059482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,420.13 or 0.99907125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00077342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002671 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

