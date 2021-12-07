Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Zynga also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 333,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,881,438. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.99 and a beta of 0.13. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.69.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

