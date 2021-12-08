-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Tilray by 81.5% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Tilray by 6.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 17.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 75.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.81. 434,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,223,076. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. Tilray has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

