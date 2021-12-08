-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.14). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN remained flat at $$1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 341,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,287. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 16.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,898,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,468,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 118,919 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,736,000. Knott David M raised its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 478,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

