-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). ImmunoGen posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 402,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $15,178,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 380.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 137,413 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,128. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.24. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

