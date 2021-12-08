-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.17). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROIV. Truist began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of ROIV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,774. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

