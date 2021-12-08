-$0.22 EPS Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24).

Several analysts have issued reports on CRVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $3.25 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $151.28 million, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $6,757,731.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $15,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,147,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,678,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 449,200 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,589,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 109,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,554,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.