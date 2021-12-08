$0.24 EPS Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,407. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $209.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $40,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 97,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $706,693.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 189,075 shares of company stock worth $1,342,755 and have sold 59,891 shares worth $433,278. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 46,319 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

