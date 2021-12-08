$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PLAB. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

PLAB traded up $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 87,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,875. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. Photronics has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,900 shares of company stock worth $122,782. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 19.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 669,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the third quarter valued at about $2,282,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Photronics by 110.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 35,473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the third quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Photronics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.